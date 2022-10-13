The overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court did not eliminate abortions in Vermont. It simply sent the issue to each state to decide the access and legality of abortions. Vermont continues to have free access to abortions due to Act 47, which was passed in 2019.
But that doesn’t seem to be enough for Vermont’s legislators. They have taken a huge step to broaden reproductive freedom with Prop 5, Article 22, a proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution. This proposition was passed by both the House and Senate and is now being sent to the people to be voted on Nov. 8.
The language is written without definitions and limitations, making it extremely ambiguous. Vermont is the first state to take such broad-sweeping steps to secure reproductive autonomy through a constitutional amendment.
Since no one seems to know exactly how far and wide the ramification of this amendment would reach, it will be left to the courts to interpret the phrase “personal reproductive autonomy” and opening Pandora’s box. Don’t be fooled, dear reader, this amendment is not about securing the right of women in Vermont to abort an unwanted baby; it is much more.
Since it is so vaguely written, some questions come to mind: would minors be included as having reproductive rights such as sex changes, abortions, hormone blockers or other permanent procedure without parental knowledge or consent? Would doctors and nurses be forced to assist in procedures against their conscience or be fired? Since it would be a constitutional right would the state be obligated to pay for various reproductive procedures on demand?
As mentioned, abortion rights are already in place in Vermont. Why is it necessary to amend the constitution with such harmful, far-reaching and potentially disastrous possibilities?
Please search your heart and carefully consider the dangers of Prop 5 before you cast your vote on Election Day.
