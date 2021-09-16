To the Editor:
Upon arriving at Big Fish for my first visit, I was surprised to find a sign out front saying, in effect, “No Vaccination, No Service.”
I commend the restaurant’s management for this decision, and I hope every restaurant in town follows suit. To those who will scream, “You’re stealing my freedom” — not very many in Stowe, I trust — I say my freedom depends on not dying from a disease transmitted by vaccination resisters.
James DiClerico
Stowe
