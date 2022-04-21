To the Editor:
Stowe Mountain Rescue would like to acknowledge and thank Dave Raybould for his six years of service to the team.
Raybould recently retired due to competing commitments with work and life, but his volunteerism did not go unnoticed. He was a solid contributor, specializing in high-angle technical rope rescue. Raybould’s current workload at Stowe Mountain Resort as a ski school supervisor and Professional Ski Instructors of America demo team member, along with his summer jobs, demanded more of his attention, thus posing a conflict to the needs of the rescue team.
We wish him all the best on his journey.
Jon Wehse
Stowe Mountain Rescue
