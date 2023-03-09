Knowing Seivwright’s mother and being a mother myself with a son of the same age, the story and particularly the photograph’s caption — “thunders down a slope in Chamonix” — honestly made me feel sick.
Of course, I have no ill feelings about the writer who wrote a well-written piece about a good time skiing in France and his cherished memories from long ago, which normally I would enjoy reading. But in my opinion, it was the wrong time to publish it.
I couldn’t help but to think there are no “new horizons” in this life for Seivwright and that 50 years from now he will not be able to write about his trip to Chamonix with friends, like this writer has. It was not a necessary or time-sensitive piece and considering the situation it could have been published, say, a month from now.
I can only imagine how this might have affected Seivwright’s parents or brother if they saw it, or his friends and their families. I think the odds many saw it is high considering they perhaps picked up the paper, published four days after Seivwright’s funeral at Stowe Community Church, to read about the large turnout at his celebration of life or to look for other pieces, such as the photograph of the “Jack” sign you published on page 5.
Perhaps I am wrong about how others might have felt about the piece. But I felt strongly enough about it to let you know.
