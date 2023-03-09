To the Editor:

When I turned the page in the Feb. 23 addition of The Stowe Reporter to read “French Alps provided new horizons in ’73,” a story written by Greg Morrill about his memories of a ski trip with friends to Val D’Isere and Chamonix 50 years ago, I felt shock. Why? Because just seven days before this story The Stowe Reporter published the obituary of beloved 20-year-old Jack Seivwright, who tragically lost his life while skiing in Chamonix just a week prior.

