There’s no question that crowd and traffic control both need improvement, but that’s been true since Cornelius Starr got frustrated waiting in a lift line in 1943.
However, the problem is not unique to Stowe or any other ski resort.
Many U.S. national parks now have reservations systems in place to manage the high volume of visitors while trying to maintain the quality of the guest experience.
Tradeoffs are inevitable.
The assertion that the problem is affordable passes is questionable at best and offensive at worst. After Vermont voids its contract with Vail Resorts, as he suggests, is his solution that Stowe season passes cost five figures?
His desire for a more exclusive resort with considerably more expensive lift access is simply maple-infused snobbery.
