To the Editor:
I would like to respond to Bradley Rauch’s letter regarding wearing masks, immune system function and vaccination in the context of COVID-19. (“COVID-19: Use common sense, critical thinking,” April 1, 2021)
The study Rauch claims “showed conclusively that mask wearing did not reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection rates” was conducted in spring 2020 just a few weeks after the World Health Organization declared the pandemic. If one read the entire article, you would wonder what article Rauch read.
The researchers themselves list a myriad of caveats and limitations in their study and the following is a direct quote from the paper: “The findings, however, should not be used to conclude that a recommendation for everyone to wear masks in the community would not be effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections.”
Masks work.
Rauch also likened COVID-19 to the healthy bacteria that reside in our gut and help us maintain proper health. Using sanitizers and disinfectants to kill off a potentially lethal virus on hands and surfaces is effective in protecting yourself from disease. If you avoid ingesting sanitizers and disinfectants, your healthy gut bacteria should be just fine.
I know a healthy immune system can be supported by methods Rauch describes. However, complications that arise from a COVID-19 infection are not due to a weak immune system, but rather, a hyper-immune response where the normal checkpoints that should dampen the initial inflammatory process have been hijacked, resulting in the horrific lung damage that we have read about or witnessed.
No amount of meditation will ever work to mitigate an immune response gone haywire by a novel virus our immune systems have never encountered. Better to avoid getting sick altogether.
This leads me to Mr. Rauch’s statement about COVID-19 vaccines being a form of gene therapy. This statement was categorically, absolutely, and stunningly wrong. A vaccine is defined as an antigenic preparation of a typically inactivated or attenuated pathogenic agent, such as a bacterium or virus, or one of its components or products such as a protein, toxin or a strand of synthesized messenger RNA (mRNA) that is used by the cells of the body to produce an antigenic substance, such as a fragment of virus spike protein, according to the Oxford Dictionary.
The vaccine helps our immune system to recognize a part of a virus, and subsequently instructs our long-term memory B cells to make neutralizing antibodies against that viral protein. If we are subsequently exposed to the pathogen in real life, our bodies now have the blueprint for the virus-specific antibodies at the ready to detect and destroy the virus before it replicates further and causes serious illness.
Gene therapy, of which there are four FDA-approved products, is a technique that modifies or manipulates the expression of a gene for therapeutic use.
We need to have as many people as possible receive a COVID-19 vaccine to reach true herd immunity and to continue to have truthful and positive communication to get to the other side of this pandemic. Talk to your trusted medical doctor about questions and concerns. Read unbiased news sources, as well as medical journals that publish peer-reviewed studies.
I look forward to being fully vaccinated in the coming months. I ask you to please join me in this celebration of unprecedented medical achievement.
Courtney Percy
Stowe
