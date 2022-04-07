To the Editor:
A recent poll in Canada asked people who received three or more COVID-19 shots and people who received zero shots what Canada’s response to the war in Ukraine should be.
More than 80 percent of Canadians who got three or more shots believe in tough sanctions and providing military aid to Ukraine. What about Canadians who didn’t receive any shots? Only about 15 percent of them support sanctions and military aid.
This poll is a clear indication that there is a correlation between people who don’t think things through and the choices they make. They have not thoroughly considered the opportunity costs of such actions. Sanctions and military aid to Ukraine can possibly lead to a third world war and nuclear annihilation. Is Ukraine worth it?
The COVID-19 shot has proven to be infective and dangerous. Was it smart to take for a virus that had over a 99 percent recovery rate? The shot takers who are pro war are not thinking things through and seeing the opportunity costs. The Canadians who skipped the shots and want to avoid a war realize they benefit little and suffer greatly from such actions.
I’m guessing if the poll also included hours of TV watched, the shot-taker, pro-war Canadians would lead the pack.
Shane Larson
Waterbury Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.