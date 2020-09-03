To the Editor:
The Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of listening to science. The same is true when it comes to doing our part on the increasingly urgent climate crisis. As multiple climate-fueled disasters devastate the country, we must do all we can to act boldly.
Here in Vermont, the Global Warming Solutions Act is one step in the right direction. The bill sets up a strategic planning and implementation framework to ensure we make smart investments that prioritize Vermont’s most vulnerable and put people to work in the local, clean energy economy.
Our neighbors in New England, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Maine, have already passed similar legislation holding those states accountable for meeting their emission targets.
An overwhelming, bipartisan majority of legislators voted for the Global Warming Solutions Act before they took a break for the summer, but indications are that Gov. Phil Scott, who has always driven in the slow lane when it comes to climate mitigation, has plans to veto the legislation.
Now is not the time for moving at a snail’s pace. If the governor vetoes the bill, it is more critical than ever to ensure that there is a strong, veto-proof vote in both the House and the Senate when the bill is taken up again.
Take a moment to contact our local representatives, Sen. Rich Westman (rawestman@gmail.com; 802-644-2297) and Rep. Heidi Scheuermann (hscheuermann@leg.state.vt.us; 802-254-9314), and urge them to support the Global Warming Solutions Act — H. 688.
Kudos to Sen. Westman for seeing the value in this bill previously when he voted for it in the Senate; let’s urge him to remain true to his vote if it comes to veto override.
Catherine Crawley
Stowe
