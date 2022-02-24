To the Editor:
I saw the news that the Senate redistricting committee is considering moving Stowe to Washington County’s Senate district. (“Stowe flummoxes lawmakers redrawing Senate map,” Feb. 17, 2022)
This would be a disaster. I don’t often agree with Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, but we see eye-to-eye on this issue.
Stowe’s contributions to Lamoille County — economically, culturally and more — are significant. Our town has much more in common with Morrisville or Cambridge than Montpelier. It would be a huge disappointment to see our town shifted over when less extreme solutions are available to the redistricting committee.
I encourage Stowe residents to reach out to the Senate redistricting committee and our senator, Richard Westman (rawestman@gmail.com), to encourage them to keep Stowe in Lamoille County’s Senate district.
Scott Weathers
Stowe
Chair, Lamoille County Democrats
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.