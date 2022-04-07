To the Editor:
Did you know that about 10 million animals die each year from animal abuse in the United States alone? Some people don’t realize that almost every day pets in your neighborhood could be outside all the time or not be given food. That’s why if you see any form of animal abuse, you should do something about it or tell somebody in your town about it. The U.S. should enforce animal abuse laws for pets because there should be more protection for animals due to the connection between violence and animal abuse.
There should be more protection against animal abuse to save animals’ lives. Only 13 states, including Vermont, have laws limiting the continuous chaining of dogs.
I asked my class if they have ever seen animal abuse or continuous chaining of dogs and 13 out of 15 classmates said yes.
“Captivity suppresses the natural instincts of wild animals. Animals suffer permanent frustration because they have no freedom of choice and cannot behave as they would do in their natural environment. This leads to a tendency toward genetic, physical and behavioral degeneration,” according to addaong.org.
People who commit animal abuse or are cruel to pets often feel powerless and are more likely to be violent. In 2016, agencies reported about 1,100 cases of animal abuse every year.
Officers arrested about 760 people for animal cruelty in 2017, 96 percent of them adults.
“There can be many reasons. Animal cruelty, like any other form of violence, is often committed by a person who feels powerless, unnoticed or under the control of others,” according to the U.S. Humane Society.
On the way to my house every day I see a dog that is outside all the time, even in the winter. If people can’t take care of animals and give them what they need, they should not have an animal at home.
We should also be concerned about the connection between violent behavior by humans and animal abuse. This will save lots of animals’ lives. If people have pets and they don’t treat them correctly and give them what they need, then they should not own a pet. Now you know why the U.S. should enforce animal abuse laws for pets.
Madilyn Rapoport
Fifth grader
Stowe Elementary School
