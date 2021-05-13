To the Editor:
In this day of constant Marxist-Leninist propaganda from the mainstream media, from the likes of Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon and Brian Stelter, it’s easy to see why so many Americans are being misled. What’s the solution to this?
Turn off the television, and pick up a book. Read a biography of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, George Mason or Patrick Henry. Pick up a book on philosophy by John Locke, Rene Descartes, Friedrich Schiller, Johann Fichte, Johann Goethe or Friedrich Schelling.
These thinkers from centuries ago will help clear the mind. They have taught me so much about how the world works, even in modern times. Try it and you will see what I’m talking about.
Shane Larson
Waterbury Center
