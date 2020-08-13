To the Editor:
We’ve seen the reckless reopening of Florida, Arizona, Georgia and Texas with the ensuing tens of thousands of deaths at the hands of governors who eschewed science and pressed divisive political agendas.
We’re already beginning to see a repeat in the opening of schools, with nine students infected in a school in Georgia, replete with few masks and hopeless overcrowding in the hallways. Again, at the hands of a reprehensible governor who opened bars, gyms, restaurants, theaters in his state way too early.
Yes, the economy needs to be reopened, carefully, and that can be done so as not to risk overcrowding and poor compliance.
As Stowe goes back to school I have tremendous confidence in our superintendent Tracy Wrend and in our Stowe Elementary School principal Nina Slade. They’re incredibly hard working, talented, smart and follow the medical literature carefully.
However, I’m not certain what medical expertise the school board may have and whether it is doing much more than following the deeply flawed CDC guidelines, with an emphasis on Hygiene Theater.
That is lots of hand washing and cleaning surfaces when almost all cases are spread directly through the air — not from surfaces. Another piece of Hygiene Theater is taking temperatures and asking about symptoms, instead of testing. I wouldn’t abandon this, but it’s not enough. This approach completely missed a recent major outbreak among the homeless. Why? Up to 90 percent were asymptomatic.
As parents, we need to help the schools do three things.
• Testing: There are new mobile testing units in Vermont that could test an entire school and its staff in a morning. This ensures that, on the first day, no one is bringing the virus into the schools. The test takes two minutes and the report is done in 17 minutes. Without testing, we’re relying on low infection rates and dumb luck.
• Effective masks: A new report out rating masks finds the N95 mask is the best, with 96 percent protection against the virus. And yes, there is a child’s version. Bandanas, gators, etc., may do more harm than good. Cloth masks may be minimally effective and can trap the virus when wet. We need to buy our children and teachers masks that actually protect them and aren’t just good theater.
• Airline quality ventilation: Now that the World Health Organization believes the virus may be airborne, distancing won’t be enough. To be clear, most infections have been by droplets. Six feet gives you good protection since they are heavy and drop quickly. Our classrooms need professional ventilation.
The President may shrug off the risk to children but it causes a new lethal inflammatory syndrome. A grade school girl with no risk factors died in Georgia last week.
Here is a report I produced in collaboration with one of the country’s leading hospitals: bit.ly/30M5sgF.
Let’s not make the same mistake the White House and Southern governors made by shunning great data, research and science in favor of a reckless, ill-thought out school reopenings.
Yes, children should go back to school and we are sending our little boy. But let’s band together, support our teachers and superintendent and get them the tools that they need. There are also many highly qualified, local physicians who would be delighted to meet with the school board and discuss the latest evidence, which is updated daily.
As I reported last week, the country has no cohesive plan, but it doesn’t mean we can’t. Phil Scott has done a phenomenal job to keep us safe. Now it’s our job to keep our children safe too.
Dr. Bob Arnot
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.