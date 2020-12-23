To the Editor:

The Stowe Select Board has likely succeeded in making a very divisive environment even more so by approving a Black Lives Matter banner. (“New message will fly above Stowe: Black Lives Matter,” Dec. 17, 2020)

Not everyone buys into the Black Lives Matter message. They had diminished their brand even before their prominent participation in this summer’s chaos and some of their leaders incendiary comments.

How will the board navigate the next request for an informational banner. How about a Blue Lives Matter? Or, god forbid, All Lives Matter?

I realize that to question Black Lives Matter activism is not merely in error, but in sin. So be it. Turn that on its head.

Russ Hausman

Stowe

