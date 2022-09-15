Even if cars exiting the Stowe Recreation Path parking lot were the only non-church traffic on the driveway for the church, adding a new parking lot for a new building would still be quite problematic for safety. But the west and east sides of the church also have pedestrians and bicyclists heading to and from the path, including those going up and down the wrong side, not realizing what side they should use. Cars sometimes make that mistake, too.
One place has a sharp right hand turn right under the church in the back, coming up a short steep pitch just before the turn. They then make a 90 degree turn to the left, around the church, just where the new entrance to the site’s parking lot now is — to the right.
But the approved plan will add cars coming down the driveway from Main Street, to use the newly approved parking lot behind this huge new building. Maybe all the new building’s cars could make the complete circle around the church.
Would it matter to churchgoers on Sundays? A car accident on any other day but Sunday would be as bad, but not many would occur.
Parking and off-street loading (retail store) are supposed to be addressed by zoning and subdivision regulations, and by the process used by the development review board. Perhaps they have not used that trailhead for the popular Stowe Recreation Path. It is a large, well-used parking lot with lots of coming and going all day long.
