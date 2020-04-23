To the Editor:
On March 17, Stowe High School’s student council had planned to host a schoolwide cornhole tournament. This was to be a competition among the classes, the goal of which was to improve school spirit and encourage school involvement.
During each of the four previous weeks, we held mini-tournaments within each grade (one grade per week) in order to pick the top four players from each to represent their class in the final tournament.
Due to the coronavirus, we were unable to have our final tournament. We did, however, have lots of fun with the mini-tournaments.
We would like to thank everybody who loaned us equipment for the cornhole tournament: Jen and John Kimmich, Chelsea Stetson, Seth Marineau, Andy Gagnon, the Zeiglers, Jess Wells, and the sixth-grade class at Stowe Middle School. We really appreciate your willingness to let us use this equipment for an extended period of time. We will return your equipment once it is safe to do so.
We would also like to thank the businesses in Stowe who gave us prizes for the final tournament. We will return these to you, again, once it is safe to do so.
We at Stowe High School feel very supported by our community and can’t thank you enough for all you have done for us.
Connie Lowe
Advisor
Stowe High Student Council