To the Editor:
In a recent letter, a Vermont trapper opined about not having a fair chance in the legislative process because he lives in a rural town. What he did not tell readers is that he himself is a lobbyist for trappers and hounders. (“Rural Vermonters left out of decision making,” March 3, 2022)
To understand why someone who gets paid to talk to legislators and enjoys full access to them is now whining about not having the very access he enjoys, it is because there are currently five pieces of legislation in the House and Senate that he opposes. These bills would put in place some basic, long overdue and humane laws to prevent the most egregious forms of animal cruelty in our state.
Most prominently, a ban on coyote hounding (S.281), a ban on leghold trapping (S.201), and a ban on wanton waste (H.411), which is the killing of wildlife with no intent on using it for food, fur, feathers, hide or taxidermy.
There was a public hearing three weeks ago where callers were given two minutes to tell why they supported or opposed S.281 and S.201. Not surprisingly, the callers were more heavily in support of those bills then callers against them. It is worth noting, too, that legislators went to great lengths to ensure there was equal representation from both sides.
But in the end, there were simply not enough people willing to oppose these bills, so in a desperate hail-Mary pass, this lobbyist is blaming the process, urbanites, the elites, the wealthy, the flatlanders and whatever other identity politics nomenclature he can muster up, as to why.
The truth is that most callers in support of the bills were, in fact, from rural Vermont towns. This inconvenient reality did not stop this lobbyist from trying to muddy the picture though, just because he is losing.
The voices of trappers and hounders have long been outweighed in our state where they represent less than 1 percent of our population. Vermont has some of the laxest laws for animal welfare, and these bills take a small incremental step to improve that.
Dan Galdenzi
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.