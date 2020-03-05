To the Editor:
Peter Berger’s Poor Elijah’s Almanack (Opinion, Feb. 20) was spot on. The spectacle of moral bankruptcy provided by the U.S. Senate in “acquitting” Trump of the well-stated and clearly proven articles of impeachment, while not coming as a surprise, was nonetheless appalling.
Our democracy was premised on the founders’ belief that the people’s representatives in Congress would resist the machinations of any would-be autocrat invoking powers under Article II by asserting the powers granted to the House and Senate under Article I, and under Article II, to impeach and limit the powers of the executive.
They realized that the executive was potentially open to abuse and the surrender of freedom to a “monarch.” They did a brilliant job in providing for “checks and balances” to counter this great danger to liberty, but necessarily looked to the loyalty of individual members of Congress and to the Constitution rather than to party or personal ambition.
We, the people, have allowed this to happen by not insisting that the Rule of Law be applied to all our representatives and the president, as the founders provided.
We can redeem ourselves only by voting those traitors to the Constitution out of office. Ultimately, if we do not, or will not, do so, we are not worthy of the great gift of liberty and a nation governed by laws, not the dictates of individuals driven by ambition and greed.
Allen C.B. Horsley
Stowe