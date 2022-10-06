To the Editor:

I find it preposterous and upside down that politicians in Vermont, while sending aid to families torn apart by war in the Ukraine, would try to impose their will on Vermont women — mothers, aunts, health care workers — and change our already liberal health care by changing the constitution of the state.

