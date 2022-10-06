I find it preposterous and upside down that politicians in Vermont, while sending aid to families torn apart by war in the Ukraine, would try to impose their will on Vermont women — mothers, aunts, health care workers — and change our already liberal health care by changing the constitution of the state.
These politicians, mostly male, do not know the physical, emotional and joyful result of bringing a child to life with dedicated doctors and midwives. I say vote no to this nebulous and loosely stated Pandora box of ideas. Why put your personal and your responsible partner’s choice in the hands of politicians who rarely agree on anything.
My life is enhanced by four daughters born a year apart, who are now teachers, a health care analyst and a financial advisor. They, in turn, brought nine, loved grandchildren into existence. They added comfort and happiness at the time of my dear husband’s last illness here in Vermont.
On a recent “Face the Nation” Dr. Henning Tiemeier, director of maternal health studies at Harvard University, was asked why the richest country in the world lagged behind all other countries in maternal health care?
His reply was that government spending has not provided for prenatal care, especially for poor women, for example, whether through alcohol abuse or drug addiction or just plain ignorance of the health-church related care during pregnancy or a plan for a good adoption.
Yes, postnatal care is also lacking for disadvantaged women, especially Black or Indigenous women. Many Vermont voters feel that throwing money into the Proposal 5 — late term abortions after 12 weeks — is an evil choice and does not help to heal women.
The healing of this group of women’s conditions would improve tremendously through good nutrition and checkups that the health care system should provide, as it did for me and for many others while in Albany, N.Y., 55 years ago.
Why don’t we see signs in Vermont that also say “Black Babies Lives Matter Too.”
Please vote no to the killing of all babies who after 12 weeks will never breathe our fresh Vermont air.
