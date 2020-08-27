To the Editor:
I’m a little late reading the Aug. 20 Stowe Reporter, but in the Throwback Thursday photo of Darby Chambers is Gub (Duncan) Langdon, a long-time partner in hilarious capers with Darby.
I cannot bear the thought of Stowe without the Reporter, or any town without their own paper. They provide much needed local news, daylight on the actions or inaction of elected officials, plus heart, and community ties on so many levels.
They transmit the color and idiosyncrasies of that particular town. A town without a paper is just a massive housing development. You will never realize how important it is to the health of the town until it is gone.
Support your Stowe Reporter, mates!
Nancy Stead
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.