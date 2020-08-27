To the Editor:

I’m a little late reading the Aug. 20 Stowe Reporter, but in the Throwback Thursday photo of Darby Chambers is Gub (Duncan) Langdon, a long-time partner in hilarious capers with Darby.

I cannot bear the thought of Stowe without the Reporter, or any town without their own paper. They provide much needed local news, daylight on the actions or inaction of elected officials, plus heart, and community ties on so many levels.

They transmit the color and idiosyncrasies of that particular town. A town without a paper is just a massive housing development. You will never realize how important it is to the health of the town until it is gone.

Support your Stowe Reporter, mates!

Nancy Stead

Shelburne

Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities.

