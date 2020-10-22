To the Editor:
As a Vermonter, I believe the three most important things to consider when voting for local leaders in November are:
1. Donald Trump: Whether you love him or hate him, voters should know where candidates stand. Stowe Rep. Heidi Scheuermann has demurred on this question and depending on her audience gives different answers. So yes, she supports Trump, when it’s politically convenient.
2. The environment: Our planet and wildlife are dying. We need unapologetic leaders at the Statehouse who will vote for the environment first. Scheuermann continually finds reasons to water down strong environmental legislation.
3. Income inequality: The federal minimum wage would be $21 dollars an hour if it had kept pace with inflation. To support a $15 dollar minimum wage over a 5-year period is an easy choice. Scheuermann doesn’t support that.
I realize everyone has their own important topics to vote on, but for me, this is why I’m voting for Jo Sabel Courtney.
Dan Galdenzi
Stowe
