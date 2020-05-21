To the Editor:
Perhaps due to boredom, I decided to take a ride and see the sun rise over the Lamoille County area with a few inches of snow.
It was worth the time but, because there are no leaves on the trees, I noticed many pieces of paper nailed to trees and utility poles. One small lot has 20 nailed to trees; some even face the wrong way. I did not count those lying in the ditch. Many are in the road right-of-way.
The point is: Nailing a piece of paper to a tree does not post our property. Read the posting rules and the next time you approach your home driveway or land, take a look at the distraction to your property.
Years ago in Vermont, if you posted your land, other than your home, you were told by your neighbor that you have posted your land (and you have a right to), but stay on your property.
In an area that does not allow real-estate brokers to post a for-sale sign, this spring, as we all have the right to post, let’s do it right.
Kermit R. Spaulding
Stowe