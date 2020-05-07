To the Editor:
In response to Geoff Lindemer’s comments last week I offer another point of view.
Our president did not cause the virus. The blame lies with Communist China. It is well known the Chinese government did not want the truth exposed that the virus is transferable between humans. Of the two Chinese doctors who attempted to warn the world, one died and the other disappeared. It took much too long to receive the truth. On Jan. 26, Dr. Fauci said, “It’s a very, very low risk to the United States.”
From the very beginning, our president has been concerned and consistently criticized by the media for his eagerness, through treatment and containment of the virus, to restart the economy. He has listened to the leading scientific experts, held daily briefings, and worked night and day to secure the safety of the American people, which is by the way, his primary responsibility. Scientific expertise, I might add, is necessarily narrow.
In 1936, Winston Churchill issued this warning: “Civilization means that officials and authorities, whether uniformed or not, whether armed or not, are made to realize that they are servants and not masters.”
The sacrifices that are being demanded of Americans today may be necessary to a large degree, but “they must never become customary.”
Sherry Bell
Stowe