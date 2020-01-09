To the Editor:
The photo of Trude, Tom, Amy, Chuck, LeeLee and Jeff, the 1979 MMSC Ski Team, at the 1979 Grand Marnier Ski Club Challenge was terrific but the information not quite correct.
While a MMSC team did win the Grand Marnier Challenge three years in row, the second two years was a different team.
The 1979 MMSC team won the 1979 challenge and the right to return in 1980 to race the winning team of that year. Mount Mansfield Ski Club again sent a team to Aspen consisting of Jay Laid, Karen Susslin, Roger Wighton, Nancy Buonannno, Ken Kero and Kitty Ross (Coppock). That team won the 1980 Challenge and then defeated the reigning 1979 team, winning the right to return again in 1981 where they raced the winning team of that year and won again.
Incidentally, Jeep revived the Ski Club Challenge in 1990 and the MMSC team of Dan Susslin, LeeLee Goodson, David Wells, Gail LeBaron, Kim Brown and Kitty Coppock won a Jeep for MMSC.
Kitty Coppock
Stowe