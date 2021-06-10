To the Editor:
I am bothered by the name change of the Helen Day Art Center. I think, since it is a town building and we pay for it through our taxes, that we the taxpayers should have had a say in the name. The new name, without any public input that I know of is The Current.
I have been asking as many people as I can if they like the new name and 100 percent didn’t know it needed a change and 99 percent of those people all frowned and said, “What?” or “Current what?” Now, if locals are puzzled, then what can the visitors to Stowe think? No one would ever know that it has anything whatsoever to do with art.
Not knowing what a public building contains, or its purpose of being, is to me senseless and contrary to having the public support it.
What is wrong with Stowe Free Library and Art Center? Says it all to me. Art centers by definition are exhibits of art. According to Wikipedia, “an art center is distinct from an art gallery or art museum. An arts center is a functional community center with a specific remit to encourage arts practice and to provide facilities such as theater space, gallery space, venues for musical performance, workshop areas, educational facilities, technical equipment, etc.”
Barbara Gordon
Stowe
