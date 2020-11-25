To the Editor:
Next time you drive or walk down Main Street in Stowe village, take note of the absence of wires looming overhead. Like a well-orchestrated symphony, Harry Shepard, public works director, along with his band of workers, managed to complete a monumental project, resulting in a Stowe village untethered by utility wires.
While our historic home on the corner of routes 100 and 108 at times rocked and rolled, the concern for its structure was evident throughout the project. From the Percy crew, who provided endless hours of entertainment for our grandsons, to Chris Jolly, assistant engineer, who oversaw our home and well being, to all the worker bees who made this happen, thank you for your indefatigable energy, attention to detail and contribution to the continued vibrancy of Stowe.
Lucinda B. McKechnie
Jeffrey R. McKechnie
Stowe village residents
