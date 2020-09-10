To the Editor:
All of us at Stowe Cable would like to express our most heartfelt thanks to the Stowe police and fire departments. On Sunday, Aug. 30, at 1:20 a.m. Stowe’s finest responded to a structure fire at our office building on Thomas Lane.
If not for their quick response and amazing skill set we would have surely lost our building.
I would also like to say that the compassion and help these fine professionals offered in the days following the fire went above and beyond the call of duty.
Thank you all.
Rick Rothammer
Stowe
