To the Editor:
As the president of Stowe High School’s Class of 2020, I would like to extend a sincere thank you to all who contributed to making our graduation one that we will remember forever.
Back in April, we got word that we would not be returning to high school ever again. This would mean never being back with our friends and the teachers we thought we’d be finishing our high school career with. It would mean no prom, no spring sports, and lastly, no graduation. However, through the efforts of our teachers, parents, Stowe businesses, and community members, things really started looking up as June rolled around.
Throughout the month of June, we graduates felt acknowledged and appreciated as we saw congratulatory signs and posters scattered all over town, along with personalized signs made for each graduate by the anonymous sign maker whose messages cheered us all during the pandemic.
In addition to the signs, thanks to the generosity of our Stowe businesses and community members, each graduate was presented with a senior gift bag containing an assortment of practical and thoughtful gifts. The graduates loved them.
Thanks to the Stowe Mountain Resort and the efforts of many volunteers, our graduation was able to be held at the mountain — a beautiful location holding fond memories for so many of us. And the parade following the ceremony was the epitome of a community coming together. It was a moving experience to pass family, friends, townspeople, and members of Stowe Rescue and the police department — all cheering us on as we made our way down the Mountain Road. Along the way, we also passed the amazing headshots of our class displayed in front of the Red Barn Shops.
The community support and outpouring of good wishes were especially appreciated after the months of isolation and created a graduation experience that we will never forget. And for that, we thank you, Stowe.
Max McKenna
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.