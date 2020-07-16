To the Editor:
It’s impossible to “stay home and stay safe” if you don’t have a home. This statement has stayed with me during the past months.
Therefore, I was deeply saddened and disheartened in reading recent discussions regarding an attempted robbery. The initial post spiraled into a misinformed “othering” of people who are experiencing homelessness in our county and who are being provided safe shelter in our town.
As a Stowe resident, I am proud that one of our hotel establishments has been able to provide a safe place for individuals and families experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.
A 2019 community assessment in Lamoille County found that 28 percent of families (including families in Stowe) are one to two paychecks away from not being able to pay for housing costs. Our county has a 1 percent rental vacancy rate, meaning there are very few rental properties available. That was before the pandemic hit, so, in a period when our county’s unemployment rate went from under 4 percent in February to over 25 percent in May, it is not surprising that the number of individuals and families experiencing homelessness more than doubled.
Domestic violence shelters have had to reduce the number of available beds to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines, making hotels one of the few options for survivors to escape their abuser when shelters are full.
As the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to take hold of our businesses and community members, and the moratorium on evictions is lifted, the number of people experiencing homelessness is projected to rise.
We need places for our community members to stay safe from COVID-19 and abusers, while also receiving critical services. The hotels offering space to those experiencing homelessness have done just that and more — providing a safe space and allowing for coordinated access to much-needed physical and mental health, food and other services through our robust array of capable county health and human service organizations.
Thank you to the hotel establishments in Stowe, and throughout Lamoille, for stepping up and providing a safe place to our fellow community members.
We are stronger and more resilient together as a community. Let compassion be your guide in supporting our community members.
Sarah Henshaw
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.