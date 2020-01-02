To the Editor:
Heartfelt thanks to all those who pitched in to make the 28th annual Messiah Sing in Stowe such a success.
First, thank you to Stowe Performing Arts for their financial support again this year.
We are also grateful to our 21-piece orchestra and nine soloists, conducted by Daniel Bruce. And of course all the audience members who sang the choruses.
Support is also appreciated from Laughing Moon Chocolates, Andy Gagnon and Stowe High School, the Stowe Community Church board of directors, Rev. Will Vaus and MaryLou Durrett.
Volunteers who joined us for setup and takedown included the Stowe Community Church Choir, Suzie Grimes, Dick Johanneson, Marion Peer, Frank Springer, Barbara and John Stotsenberg, Joshua Vaus, and Valerie Wise. Ticketing and ushering thanks to Anne Bongiorno, Lyndall Heyer, Nancy Jeffries-Dwyer, Amy Marshall, Jo Sabel, Patti Spence and Carol Van Dyke. Others helped as well; apologies if we missed your name here.
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and thanks!
Leslie Anderson and the Stowe Community Church Music Committee: Mort Butler, Janet Godin, Karen Miller, Greg Morrill and Carol Peterman
Stowe