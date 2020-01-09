To the Editor:
Every year, we observe Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9. On this day, we celebrate and honor our brave men and women in uniform.
Every day, our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to keep us safe, to combat dangerous crime, and to help preserve the Green Mountain State’s unique beauty and quality of life. This involves tremendous daily sacrifice on their parts, to be sure, but also on the parts of their families and loved ones, who worry whether officers will come home to them safely at shift’s end.
Consider the case of a young patrol officer, who had recently graduated from the Vermont Police Academy. Last year, she responded to a domestic violence call on behalf of her local Vermont police department. When she arrived to the residence — alone, as backup had not yet arrived — she found a badly beaten, bloody, and unconscious woman on the floor. A man of large stature stood in proximity to her body. When the newly minted officer gave commands to the man, he did not comply; instead, he walked over to the unconscious female and continued to beat her with his fist. Without firing shots or drawing her gun, the female officer subdued the assailant on her own, saving the woman’s life.
This is heroism. And heroic acts like these are performed by our law enforcement officers every day.
On Jan. 9, take a moment to show support for those who serve and protect. Send them an email, take them to coffee or lunch, tweet support for them, or just give them a call and say “thank you.” This is the least we can do to give back to those who dedicate their lives to public protection and run toward danger to keep us safe.
Christina Nolan
U.S. Attorney for Vermont