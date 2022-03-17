To the Editor:
Ukraine would not be invaded by a genocidal barbarian, awash in petrol dollars and delusion, if Europe’s energy and security policy was not based on the philosophy of an emotionally disturbed Swedish teenager and that of the United States on one of an incoherent, senile fool.
Mark Lazarovich
Stowe
