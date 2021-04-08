To the Editor:
I believe that teachers have as important a role as parents in molding a child for their place in the community. Without teachers and public schools, our society would not exist as it currently does. This is not hyperbole; it’s the truth.
Yet, a teacher has traditionally and consistently been one of the lowest paid professionals in the U.S. Could society successfully endure without high-paid architects or lawyers? Probably. Without good teachers? Probably not.
It seems some in the Legislature have chosen to continually and inexplicably attack teachers. There is currently a proposal on the table that would hammer teacher pensions, forcing all of Vermont’s K-12 educators to work at least an extra five years in order to fully receive their promised pensions.
And, they’re being told they must contribute more; teacher contributions to the pension system have already risen over 225 percent in the last 10 years.
The fact that the state raided the teachers’ retirement account 20 years ago is not the fault of the teachers. They had a contract that promised them a fully vested pension at age 62. This is not just disturbingly unfair to the individual teacher, but it hurts our communities as well. How’s this going to attract or retain good teachers for our schools, especially when the pay, even at the high end, is quite modest?
Good teachers care about their students, good teachers work hard, good teachers work long hours — nights, weekends, early mornings. I know firsthand as my wife has been teaching elementary and middle school in Vermont for 20 years. But it seems some in power do not care if we have good teachers in our communities.
If you love your community, if you love Vermont, if you want the best for your kids, if you value fairness, commitment and honesty, learn more about this issue and speak up.
Krister Adams
Waterbury
