To the Editor:
American civil society cannot survive the absence of virtue and belief in the unalienable rights of individuals, the right of personal security, the right of personal liberty and the right to acquire and enjoy property.
To support equal rights, due process and justice — the non-hyphenated type — for all I suggest schools teach civics, starting with the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
There is not a better framework ever conceived for building and keeping a great country. Reading these documents would also benefit politicians and opinion writers high on ideological catnip.
Mark Lazarovich
Stowe
