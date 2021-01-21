To the Editor:
We all, Democrats, Republicans, Independents and non-aligned citizens have been through a bitter and divisive election process, followed by misinformation and an aggressive attempt to overturn the results of that election. This culminated in a violent insurrectionist mob attack on our Nation’s capital. By any account these are the worst of times; a country deeply divided, states deeply divided, families and friends deeply divided.
It is not the first time in our country’s history that such deep divisions have occurred, but we have managed to overcome them, based on our Constitution and a willingness to move forward. Overcoming our divisions was neither easy nor complete, but it was a beginning. At some level, a democracy is always a work in progress.
It is clear that there remains a lot of work to do. The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare and exacerbated many problems that already existed in our society. We may not agree on how to solve these problems, but let us remember that there is a big difference between saying I am right, and I believing I am right.
The people of these United States have, with common purpose and energy, lived through wars, both foreign and domestic, economic hardships and pandemics, as well as attacks on our country and institutions. In each case, we have come together and proven that with vision, energy and goodwill there is nothing that the people of this country cannot overcome.
We are now in need of a new vision. We have a new administration and a new president who has stated his intention to bring us together as one nation. We can start that process by turning toward those with whom we may disagree and realize that they are not our enemy. They are our friends, co-workers and fellow citizens who have hopes and dreams as true and as high as ours, and let us remember that, in the end, caring for each other is of far greater importance than any political difference we may have.
Marina Meerburg
Chair, Stowe Democratic Town Committee
