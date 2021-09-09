To the Editor:
Stowe is considering making application to the state for an implementation grant under the Vermont Community Development Program to support Lamoille Housing Partnership’s upcoming affordable housing project. We, the faith communities that comprise the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition are in full support of the Riverbend Apartments project.
Riverbend Apartments will add desperately needed affordable housing opportunities and accelerate the communities’ pandemic recovery efforts.
The project adds 14 income-eligible, affordable rental apartments to Stowe and two additional units in Morrisville. The partnership will rent the apartments for $650 to $1,000 per month, including heat and utilities. This unique and rapid-action project will be completed within the next several months, allowing immediate relief for lower- and moderate-income individuals and families who are struggling to meet their housing needs.
Riverbend Apartments is a low-income housing tax credit partnership project and has been awarded homelessness relief funding from Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.
The additional Vermont Community Development Program funds will further enhance the project’s impact in preserving affordability for the residents by reducing financial barriers to development that historically have prohibited Lamoille Housing Partnership from creating affordable housing opportunities in Stowe.
Maya Angelou said, “The ache for home lives in all of us, the safe place where we can go as we are and not to be questioned.”
Our time is now.
Join others in support of this project by attending the Monday, Sept. 13, Stowe Selectboard meeting at 5:30 p.m. either in-person or via Zoom.
Patti C. Rubin
President, Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition
Baha’i Faith
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Jewish Community of Greater Stowe
St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church
Stowe Community Church
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe
