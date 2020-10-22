To the Editor:

I write in support of the candidacy of Heidi Scheuermann. I served two terms in the Vermont House as a Democrat representing Middlebury. I was appointed to the commerce and economic development committee, and for four years, I sat next to Scheuermann on that committee.

She and I, both being in business, were able to bring some fresh ideas and insight into the legislative process. I worked with her on numerous bills, and I was in awe of her energy, commitment and drive.

Scheuermann is an important member of our state Legislature, and I hope she will be reelected for another term. We need her experience and sensitivity to small businesses in Vermont, especially as so many folks are still struggling.

Paul Ralston

Middlebury

