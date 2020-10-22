To the Editor:
We are writing to urge the people of Stowe to join us in supporting Heidi Scheuermann for re-election to the Vermont House of Representatives.
For 14 years, Scheuermann has worked non-stop on behalf of the people of Stowe. And this year, her work ethic, compassion and dedication to our town has never been more evident. As a family and business owners in Stowe, we depended on her for her advocacy, her frequent, comprehensive updates, and her tremendous guidance as we faced some of the toughest times.
When we were unsure, frustrated, angry and sad, Scheuermann was there for us every step of the way. And, she continues to be there for us now. We could not be more grateful.
This year, even more than two years ago, there is mounting pressure in our country, state and community to make a referendum on a polarizing and divisive national political environment. If Scheuermann has your support, great. If not, ask yourself honestly: is voting based on national politics really in the best interest for our state representative? I think the answer is quite clear, Stowe deserves Scheuermann and she has earned Stowe's vote.
There is not a more capable, dedicated individual to serve Stowe than Heidi Scheuermann.
Tad and Maura Davis
Stowe
