To the Editor:
I am writing today to express my unwavering support of Heidi Scheuermann’s re-election campaign. I am not writing on behalf of the LSUU School Board, but I am compelled to write as a member of it and Stowe citizen.
Scheuermann is one of the biggest supporters of our local schools and she works diligently to ensure the continued success of them. Many are aware of her phenomenal efforts to try to reform our education funding system and bring property tax relief to our families, but some may not be aware of just how much she has been involved in other efforts supporting our local schools in recent years.
First, she fought diligently against the legislation that would become Act 46 — championing local control of our schools. When the Legislature ended up passing Act 46, Scheuermann then fought valiantly alongside the Stowe and Elmore-Morrisville Unified Union school boards against the forced merger of the districts, even helping to lead a tri-partisan coalition in the House to delay the implementation of Act 46. When the merger did happen, she made sure we knew she was there to help in any way she was able, reaching out to the school board members on a regular basis.
Earlier this year, when she discovered that neither Stowe High School nor Peoples Academy were ranked in the U.S. News and World Report (for the first time in at least 12 years), she immediately started to investigate to see why this was the case. She discovered that the data needed to rank the schools was not publicly available — meaning even local parents, schools and the community did not have access to the data.
Scheuermann has been advocating for the last several months this be fixed, even presenting her case to the state board of education in August.
Finally, since COVID-19 has hit, Heidi has been on the ground working for all of us, including the schools and families of this community. She has been in regular attendance at our school board meetings, and is in frequent communication with members of the board, offering any and all assistance she can provide. Scheuermann is always there to help.
Stowe is very fortunate to have a person like Heidi Scheuermann, so dedicated to our local schools and students, and fighting at every turn for the continued success of both.
Erica Loomis
Stowe
