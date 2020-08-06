To the Editor:
As Tuesday, Aug. 11 approaches, your vote in the Vermont primary election can still be counted.
Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Akeley Memorial Building, 67 Main Street, Stowe.
As Michelle Obama, the First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, reminds us: “You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all the world’s problems at once but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.”
As an example of a local resident taking Michelle Obama’s message to heart, I recommend Jo Sabel Courtney, who is running as a Democrat to represent Stowe as a representative in the Vermont Legislature.
Sabel Courtney has been a model of Stowe community involvement for 30 years. Check out her website, joforstowe.com, and you will find she represents community leadership, years of experience in business and tourism, support for the arts and culture, and compassion and equity for all.
Charlotte Maison Kastner
Maison Kastner is a member of the Stowe Democratic Town Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.