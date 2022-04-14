To the Editor:
As we inch toward spring in the Green Mountains, the collective feeling of cautious optimism and lingering anxiety as we wait for winter to release its grip mimics the societal moment. Even in the face of challenges such as climate change and COVID-19 recovery, I can’t help but feel optimistic for the future of Vermont.
This election year marks an exceptionally exciting opportunity to welcome a new generation of political leadership into the fold, with a slew of intelligent, ambitious and progressive millennial women entering Vermont politics up and down the ballot. I’m particularly excited about Patricia Preston, who is entering the race for lieutenant governor.
Preston has seen our state from many angles, from growing up on her family’s farm in Randolph Center to attending University of Vermont on scholarship, teaching skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort and running a successful nonprofit in Burlington. She will be able to speak from personal experience on a wide range of issues such as education, working lands, sustainable tourism and workforce development.
Her professional experience also makes her an excellent choice for political leadership. Preston is currently the president and CEO of the Vermont Council on World Affairs, a nonpartisan organization that brings international leaders together with Vermonters and holds public forums to discuss our state’s most pressing issues. In this role, she has created millions of dollars in economic impact to the state and developed an understanding of how to leverage federal dollars in ways that advance our state.
I’ve known Preston for over a decade and could not be more thrilled to have the opportunity to vote for her this August in the Democratic primary, and again in November.
Julia Rogers
Stowe
