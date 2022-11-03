To the Editor:
I voted for Scott Weathers based on his clearly stated positions on important public policy issues, not based on his age, how long he has lived in Stowe or whether someone from California donated to his campaign. I urge everyone to focus on the candidates’ actual policy positions, not on the unfortunate spate of negative social media posts. For example, at the Stowe Reporter debate Weathers again made clear that he would vote to support paid family leave, specifically the bill that was approved in 2020 by a large majority of the House — 99 out of 150 votes, but which fell one vote short of the two-thirds majority needed to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto. If Weathers had been our representative instead of Heidi Scheuermann, who voted to sustain the veto, the family leave program would be in place right now and Vermonters would be able to take paid leave to care for their newborn children or their family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.