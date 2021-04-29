To the Editor:
On May 11, voters will be asked whether we should provide a partial tax exemption for the Mystic Masonic Lodge in Stowe. I think it is important to remember that our story in life is one of choices. We have to think not only of ourselves but others and determine the kind of community we wish to be.
The Masons, Order of the Eastern Star and the associated organizations for teens called the DeMolay, Rainbow and Jobs Daughters are quietly involved in many unsung programs that benefit our community. This type of organization is part of the fabric of rural and small town life.
Historically, the Mystic Lodge goes far back in the Stowe log books. On Jan. 11, 1861, Mystic Lodge No. 56 was chartered by the Grand Lodge of Vermont, the oldest and longest consecutive active not-for-profit organization in Vermont.
The Lodge has been recognized by the state. Paul Revere signed the original charter for the Grand Lodge of Vermont. I sometimes fear for the survival of many organizations that quietly create the kind of community most of us wish to live in.
Please support your local service organizations so that our community of caring in a desire to elevate the common good. Consider voting yes on article 2 on May 11 to provide a partial exemption from taxes by Mystic Lodge No. 56.
Anne Bongiorno
Stowe
