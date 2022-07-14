To the Editor:
Rep. Peter Welch is heir-apparent to retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, and we in Vermont are truly blessed with an abundance of viable women candidates running for Congress. For me, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray stands head and shoulders above the rest.
I realized that I knew Gray in a previous life when her name popped up in my contacts as scheduler for Welch — we had been in touch when I was at Stowe Area Association, doubtlessly regarding the Stowe Weekend of Hope.
When I ran for the House in 2020 and Gray for lieutenant governor she stood alongside me on Main Street in Stowe, adding considerable cache to our visibility. When she decided to run for Congress, she called me and asked for my support. The personal touch went a long way and, believing firmly that we were politically in sync, I said yes.
Gray understands the myriad of issues facing our state — issues that grow more critical by the day — and has the strength, institutional knowledge and conviction to join the fight for the change that’s imperative. I relate to the work ethic that comes from being a farm kid and Gray truly embodies that ethic.
She has worked in the offices of both Leahy and Welch, for the latter as Congressional aide in his Washington office. Once elected she will have a working knowledge of the landscape on Capitol Hill and can hit the ground running.
Her tenure at the International Committee of the Red Cross where she worked to promote U.S compliance with the Geneva Conventions and humanitarian principles and led field missions to Haiti, Uganda, Georgia, the western Balkans, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo speaks volumes.
As an attorney she served as a law clerk to Vermont’s judge to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, Peter W. Hall, in Rutland. A Congresswoman with a legal background and experience with federal courts system will most certainly be an asset, considering the Supreme Court’s revocation of our constitutional protections.
Gray ticks all the Congressional representative boxes for me. I’m proud to call her a friend, and I ask for your vote when you consider your choice for our next U.S. representative.
Jo Sabel Courtney
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.