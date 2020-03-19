To the Editor:

Many of us shop in local stores and eat at the local restaurants many times a year. With the closing of everything and reduced visitors to the community, let’s all visit as many of our favorite stores, shops and restaurants and buy a gift certificate that we will use when things are back to normal.

If everyone did this, the lost cash flow would be reduced and might make the difference between a shop being able to survive the 30 to 60 days before things return to normal.

Ken Libby

Stowe

