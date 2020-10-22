To the Editor:
With our democracy threatened from the constant falsehoods coming out of the White House — from everything that he’s opposed to, such as the legitimacy of mail-in voting, or the idea that masks will protect people from spreading the COVID virus — our future as a nation, based upon our constitutional rights, is at risk.
At this point, the Republican Party has been hijacked by the fossil fuel industry, the mega rich and extreme right-wing religious groups. Nothing can be resolved with the approach that they have taken to stack the Supreme Court and to avoid negotiating with the Democrats.
Even though our Republican governor has done a reasonable job in keeping Vermonters safe, it is time that we had a creative leader at the top, not someone who has vetoed 20 pieces of legislation, such as paid family leave and a livable wage — the last two, twice. Stowe Rep. Heidi Scheuermann has supported every one of these vetoes except one.
We need people up and down the ballot who are collaborative, and willing to think outside the box. We need green jobs to protect our environment, so that we can avoid more pandemics and so that our tourism industry, as well as our planet, can survive.
Jo Sabel Courtney has been on the forefront of progressive change and was a delegate to the Democratic convention in 2016 for Bernie Sanders. Her leadership in marketing Stowe and Vermont as a tourism community, as well as being an ambassador for Cabot, has won her the endorsement of Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch, as well as climate advocate and environmentalist Bill McKibben.
I urge you to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot here in Vermont if we are to find workable solutions that will benefit all Vermonters.
Helene G. Martin
Stowe
