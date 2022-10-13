To the Editor:
Stowe is no longer in the Lamoille Senate District so we will no longer be represented by Sen. Rich Westman, an individual who knows Stowe well and has fought diligently for us for many years. He will be missed by all of us.
To the Editor:
Stowe is no longer in the Lamoille Senate District so we will no longer be represented by Sen. Rich Westman, an individual who knows Stowe well and has fought diligently for us for many years. He will be missed by all of us.
Unfortunately, Stowe is now in the Washington County Senate District, which means we will be represented by the three Washington County senators.
None of the candidates in this race are from Stowe or have any experience serving Stowe. This is a huge disadvantage for us and for our influence in the Senate.
We need candidates who will be true champions of the state’s tourism industry and will fight fiercely for local control of our schools and educational excellence in general. I am looking for candidates who will support and reward entrepreneurial spirit and local investment in small businesses. I am looking for candidates who understand fiscal responsibility and sustainability when it comes to state programs and budgets and understand the issues we face today are not issues we can tax our way out of.
While probably no candidate in the race checks all those boxes, I know that I will be casting two of my three votes for Paul Bean and Ann Cummings.
Bean is from Northfield — a moderate Republican — running for office for the first time. I have been impressed with his knowledge of the issues, and commitment to working across the political spectrum to advance sound, moderate public policy.
On issues from education and workforce development, to tackling environmental challenges in a way that doesn’t put rural Vermont further behind economically, he seems like he would be a very good, young, much-needed moderate addition to the Vermont Senate.
On the other end of the spectrum is Cummings, a longtime Democratic senator for Washington County. I have served in the Vermont Legislature with her for my entire 16 years, and while we disagreed on many issues that came before our respective bodies, I am voting for her because I have seen, firsthand, her commitment to her constituents.
She was one of the first people running for Senate, if not the first, to reach out to Stowe residents in the Stowe Reporter asking for insight into our community so that she could get to know us better. That was an invitation that I, for one, appreciated very much.
As a longtime friend and colleague of Westman, she will undoubtedly turn to him for advice and insight about Stowe as well.
I believe Stowe will be best served in the Senate by Paul Bean and Ann Cummings and urge you to join me in supporting them.
Rep. Heidi E. Scheuermann
Stowe
