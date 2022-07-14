To the Editor:
I have known Chris Winters since he graduated law school and became a solo practitioner in Barre. He was quickly hired by then Republican Secretary of State Jim Milne in 1997 and stayed on following Milne’s loss to Democrat Deb Markowitz.
Through his dedication, intelligence, common sense, practicality and fairness, he has remained with the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office and has since become deputy secretary of state.
Along the way, he helped Vermont elections achieve top three rankings in the MIT Election Performance Index (EPI) and in doing so helped to fight off the Trump Commission on Election Integrity’s grab for personal voting data. He helped to create an ethics commission, put secretary of state’s services online, and even corrected Justice Brett Kavanaugh for incorrectly citing Vermont election law, which resulted in a correction to a Supreme Court opinion.
Winters improved the operations of the Vermont Office of Professional Regulation as its director and became a national expert and speaker on the topic and received White House commendations from both presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In his capacity as director, he cut red tape for professional licensure, improved the military and spouse licensure process for credit, began fast-track licensing from other states to promote workforce development, and supported second chance determinations for those with criminal convictions.
It was in his capacity as director of the office of professional regulation that I had the most direct contact with him as I represented several clients whose professional activities were within his jurisdiction and who were being prosecuted. The function of the office is to protect the public from unprofessional or unsafe practices.
Without fail, all the proceedings were well timed, well prepared, and well staffed with people of competent professional and jurisdictional backgrounds and, most important, fair.
Winters knows the job, has done the job and done it well, is ready to go day one, and should be put in the position to do so.
Leighton Detora
Stowe
