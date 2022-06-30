To the Editor:
Vermont attorney general is one of the positions on the primary and general ballots I generally don’t pay much attention to. I gloss over it, not aware of who the candidates are or the importance of the role.
This changed when I had the chance to meet with Charity Clark, running in the August primary for attorney general. After our discussion, I am a full supporter. Unlike her competitor in the Democratic primary, Clark has a vision for the office. Through the role, Clark will refocus on the issues of violence against women. She will seek common-sense criminal justice reform. In an era of diminishing rights and increasing violence and visible racial injustice, having an attorney general focused on these issues will support reform, justice and a more even playing field for survivors of sexual and domestic violence.
Clark served as Attorney General TJ Donovan’s chief of staff, so is acutely aware of the complexities of the position. She is also a lifelong Vermonter, deeply involved in her community, where she’s on the town library board. As a professional mom, she understands juggling personal needs and professional ambition. As a leader, she helped found the Junior League of Champlain Valley’s diaper bank, while serving under Donovan.
Outside of these incredible qualifications on paper, she is an action-oriented listener who is passionate about justice, Vermont, and serving our community.
Please join me in supporting Charity Clark in the August primary.
Sarah Henshaw
Stowe
