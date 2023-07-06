To the Editor:
I’m beyond honored that, representing the Stowe Theatre Guild, my Glenn Callahan portrait was included in the new Stowe magazine.
Updated: July 10, 2023 @ 7:49 am
To the Editor:
I’m beyond honored that, representing the Stowe Theatre Guild, my Glenn Callahan portrait was included in the new Stowe magazine.
I know what a gargantuan task it must have been to cull through the many, many worthy possibilities, and to be among Bambi Freeman, Jed Lipsky, George Woodard, Evelyn Frey, Liz Lackey, Gail Kiesler, Seb Sweatman and others in this gallery was truly special, and it brought back very warm memories.
Callahan was not only a singular talent, but one lovely guy.
Whenever he would approach with his camera you knew he would do you justice.
I treasure all the work he did for this community and for the Stowe Reporter.
Sincere thanks to you.
Jo Sabel Courtney
Stowe
