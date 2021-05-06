To the Editor:
This is a call to action to the Lamoille South Unified Union administration and schools. For the past three years, and most prominently this school year, Stowe High School and Peoples Academy students have been actively trying to receive support from the administration to raise a Black Lives Matter flag and Pride flag at each other’s residing schools.
Stowe’s Racial Equity Activists for Humanity Club and Peoples’ Racial Equity, Justice and Inclusion Group this school year have combined efforts to pressure the administration to raise these two flags on all district school campuses. We are a collection of sophomores and juniors that includes Maddy Ziminsky, Astrid Young and Sarah Evans from Stowe High School, as well as Mia Smith, Adèle Ramírez Valcour and Anna Isselhardt from Peoples.
This school year our two groups have emailed superintendent Tracy Wrend and the school board on multiple occasions. At a meeting this winter, the two student groups met with students, high school principals and teacher advisors from both schools to discuss a more concrete plan to raise the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags this school year. This effort, though the intent was thoughtful and supportive, has fallen flat, alongside all other student efforts on these matters.
As time has gone on, and the lack of eagerness from our administration has seemingly grown on this subject, both Stowe’s Racial Equity Activists for Humanity Club and Peoples’ Racial Equity, Justice, and Inclusion Group have grown more disappointed and frustrated with our school district.
We have been advised to create a lengthy presentation to educate the board and our superintendent on what the Black Lives Matter movement is and the importance of showing our support, which was fully covered in our initial email sent in fall 2020 to the administration. Now, with the new Lamoille South Unified Union equity policy that appears to have a list of empty promises and no details regarding action, we see raising the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags as a great opportunity to begin action on this policy and to show support with student leaders.
The commitment stated in the equity policy, “to the success of every student, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, family economics, class, geography, ability, language, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or initial proficiencies,” cannot be fulfilled without action and listening to student groups advocating for social justice.
The expectation of both student bodies is for there to be a positive and timely resolution in favor of equity and inclusion by raising the flags at both schools. We ask the administration to listen to us — the students.
We have shown initiative by bringing this to the administration’s attention multiple times, and maturity by collaborating with students across the two schools, outside of school hours. All students need to feel safe, supported and be well educated on social justice in the district.
Montpelier, Burlington, Essex, Champlain Valley schools, and others have already taken a step toward social justice by raising this flag, so why can’t Peoples Academy and Stowe High School be next? How much more initiative do you expect from us? The ball is in your court. The time for change is now. The time for action is now.
Sarah Evans
Stowe
Sarah Evans is a Stowe High School student and represents and writes on behalf of Stowe’s Racial Equity Activists for Humanity Club and Peoples Academy’s Equity, Justice and Inclusion Group.
